Wisconsin Republicans quickly kill Medicaid expansion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature convened then immediately ended a special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to expand Medicaid.

The move dashes the state’s chances for claiming $1 billion in federal funding to expand Medicaid that was included in the coronavirus stimulus bill.

The Senate was in session for less than 10 seconds and the Assembly was done in under 40 seconds. There was no debate in either chamber.

Democrats have for years advocated to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid program known as BadgerCare Plus, but Republicans have resisted.

Thirty-eight other states have expanded Medicaid and taken the federal money that comes with it.

