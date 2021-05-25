Wisconsin State Patrol holds open house, looking for new recruits

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol took time Tuesday looking for its next batch of recruits.

An open house was held at the Northwest Region’s Eau Claire post on Highway 53.

The goal was to give potential recruits a chance to see what is involved with being a trooper - from aerial enforcement and crash reconstruction, to swat teams and basic patrol.

Wisconsin state Patrol’s next recruit class will begin training for six months, starting in early January.

Previous recruit classes have ranged in size from 25 to 50 cadets.

