Advertisement

Wolves scare deer and reduce deer-auto collisions 24%, study says

Wolves reduce deer populations and also scare deer away from linear landscape features,...
Wolves reduce deer populations and also scare deer away from linear landscape features, including roads, that wolves often prowl.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Scientists found that an unconventional way of reducing the frequency of deer-auto collisions could be allowing wolves to roam a landscape.

Because wolves prey on deer and also shift deer behavior, they make crashes about 24% less common. The researchers looked at data from Wisconsin and said that wolves reduce deer populations and also scare deer away from linear landscape features, including roads, that wolves often prowl.

The research was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

A prior study found that deer-auto collisions cost more than $8 billion annually in the United States.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
38-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene after drowning
Gov. Evers announces application dates for new small business recovery grants

Latest News

The measures face almost certain vetoes by Gov. Tony Evers.
Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes get hearings
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Lego Masters
Holmen Brothers Appearing on Lego Masters
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base past the tag of Milwaukee...
Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers