DNR board starts wolf hunt revision process

FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn.(AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Department of Natural Resources board has started the process of revising Wisconsin’s wolf hunt rules to potentially prohibit night hunting and shorten the window for registering kills after hunters blew past their quota in February.

The board authorized the department Wednesday to schedule a hearing on the proposal.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the endangered species list in January.

The DNR was preparing to hold a November hunt but a judge forced the agency to launch the season in February.

State-licensed hunters killed 218 wolves, almost 100 animals more than their quota, forcing the DNR to end the season early.

