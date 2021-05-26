Drive-by parade held for Altoona High School class of 2021

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A drive-by parade will be held Wednesday evening to celebrate the Altoona High School class of 2021.

The community is encouraged to cheer on the students who will appear in cap and gown.

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. and the Altoona School District says the route will run from Bartlett & 3rd Street W, east to 2nd Street E, north on 2nd Street E to Hayden Avenue, west on Hayden Avenue to 1st Street W, north on 1st Street W to Lynn Avenue, west on Lynn Avenue to 9th Street W, 9th Street W to east on Bartlett Avenue, Finish at Altoona High School.

Route for AHS Class of 2021 drive-by parade (School District of Altoona)

