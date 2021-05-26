Advertisement

Eau Claire begins the conversation on how to use the $13.53 million in COVID-19 relief

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As mask mandates change and capacity rules start to normalize, many people are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. However, a large number of Wisconsinites are still experiencing hardships from the pandemic.

Now more than $13.5 million in COVID-19 relief is on its way to Eau Claire. City leadership is calling this a once in a generation type opportunity.

“Depending on how we maximize that investment I think that we can touch a lot of groups and individuals and projects,” said City Council President, Terry Weld.

Weld knows that deciding where to use the relief money is a huge responsibility and that process has just begun.

“We want to look at what’s been impacted greatly by the COVID-19 and make sure there is an urgency there and a need there that these moneys can create a benefit to sooner rather than later,” Weld said.

Eau Claire Finance Director Jay Winzenz puts into perspective just how far that money could go in the city.

“Every year we do a capital improvement plan and $13.5 million dollars is about what we spend annually on our entire capital improvement plan ...13.5 million is a lot of money,” Winzenz said.

A lot of money that can be used in five different relief areas.

“Support public health expenditures, help the community respond to the negative economic impacts related to COVID-19, the third is for premium pay for eligible workers, help the local government recover from lost revenue and the fifth is some specified infrastructure projects including water, sewer and broadband infrastructures,” said Winzenz.

City Council members say they plan to use community input to decide where the money should go.

“We have two years to obligate the funds, we don’t have to obligate them all right now and rush out and do something we can take our time and be strategic,” Winzenz said.

Weld says the city may start to put a plan into action by this fall or early winter.

This relief money is a part of President Biden’s 1.9 trillion dollar COVID Recovery Act. The money will be released to cities in two waves. Half of it could be received by Eau Claire any day with the other half expected in 2022.

