Harvest of the Month-Lettuce

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, features Lettuce as the Harvest of the Month.

Garlic Parmesan Romaine Salad

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper (sprinkle)

2 hearts of romaine lettuce, chopped

3 Tbsp. shredded Parmesan

1/4 c. Tomatoes, chopped

Directions:

Whisk the mustard, vinegar and garlic in a small bowl. Whisk in the oil. Sprinkle the vinaigrette with salt and pepper. Add tomatoes and toss the lettuce with the vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

Serve as a side dish salad or a main course by adding protein such as salmon, chicken or boiled eggs.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.