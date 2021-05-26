Harvest of the Month-Lettuce
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, features Lettuce as the Harvest of the Month.
Garlic Parmesan Romaine Salad
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 clove garlic, minced
3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper (sprinkle)
2 hearts of romaine lettuce, chopped
3 Tbsp. shredded Parmesan
1/4 c. Tomatoes, chopped
Directions:
Whisk the mustard, vinegar and garlic in a small bowl. Whisk in the oil. Sprinkle the vinaigrette with salt and pepper. Add tomatoes and toss the lettuce with the vinaigrette. Serve immediately.
Serve as a side dish salad or a main course by adding protein such as salmon, chicken or boiled eggs.
