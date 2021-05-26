Advertisement

Harvest of the Month-Lettuce

By Judy Clark
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, features Lettuce as the Harvest of the Month.

Garlic Parmesan Romaine Salad

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper (sprinkle)

2 hearts of romaine lettuce, chopped

3 Tbsp. shredded Parmesan

1/4 c. Tomatoes, chopped

Directions:

Whisk the mustard, vinegar and garlic in a small bowl. Whisk in the oil. Sprinkle the vinaigrette with salt and pepper. Add tomatoes and toss the lettuce with the vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

Serve as a side dish salad or a main course by adding protein such as salmon, chicken or boiled eggs.

Harvest of the Month recipes

