Advertisement

Verso: Fire at idled mill caused by lightning

By WSAW Staff and Kassandra Sepeda
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WSAW) - A spokesman from Verso Corporation said the cause of a fire Tuesday night at the Wisconsin Rapids mill appears to have been caused by lightning.

The company released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying around 7:30 p.m. lightning appeared to have struck the scrubber stack at the idled mill. “There were no employee injuries, and damage was limited to a non-operating area of the mill. We’re incredibly thankful to our on-site team’s professionalism and the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department for their swift response.”

The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department said around 60 firefighters responded to the scene.

Wisconsin Rapids Deputy Fire Chief Todd Eckes said fire and heat compromised the stack causing a collapse, which then started subsequent fires in and around the digester tower.

One firefighter was treated and released on the scene for symptoms of heat exhaustion.

The fire was under control at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Eckes said damage assessment is ongoing and it appears the damage was limited to the stack area in the number 1 digester building. The cause is undetermined at this time.

Crews from Port Edwards Fire, Grand Rapids Fire, Biron Fire, Nekoosa Fire, Vesper Fire, Rudolph Fire, and the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department and Saratoga First Responders. A former employee of the mill says the fire was in the Kraft Mill where wood chips were cooked into pulp.

The paper mill was opened in 1904. It was Wisconsin Rapids’ largest employer until it was shut down in the summer of 2020. Two lawmakers were working on a bill to used federal funds to help a potential buyer purchase the facility.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
“It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
11 people charged in Rusk County meth case

Latest News

Eau Claire Police Department looks to hire position to focus on mental health issues.
Eau Claire Police Department will hire new position focusing on mental health issues
11 people charged in Rusk County meth case
The site of the landfill in Seven Mile Creek
Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee meets to talk about landfill concerns, again
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community
Eau Claire to Receive Millions in COVID Relief
Eau Claire to Receive Millions in COVID Relief