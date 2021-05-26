Advertisement

Jackson County Crime Stoppers seeking information about home invasion

((Source: KFVS))
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Crime Stoppers is turning to the public in search of information regarding a home invasion that took place May 23 in the Township of Alma.

Crime stoppers says Jackson County Deputies responded to the report of a home invasion and found that a victim had sustained injuries during the incident.

It is believed to be multiple suspects and an isolated incident.

If anyone has information, they are urged to call the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 800-228-3203 EXT 199. Tips can also be submitted online.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for cash reward up to $1,000.

If you have any information on the on the below home invasion please submit a tip at jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com, or...

Posted by Jackson County Crimestoppers on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

