Chippewa Falls pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic to offer Moderna, J & J on Thursday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health, provided an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s weekly COVID-19 situation report on Wednesday. You can watch it here.

A pop-up vaccination clinic is happening Thursday, May 27th at the First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will be offering both the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Weideman said there are no plans for other pop-up clinics in Chippewa Co. at this time.

Community vaccination clinics in Chippewa Co. continue to have availability, and walk-ins are also welcomed, according to a sign outside of the Chippewa Co. courthouse. This clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine for people ages 18 and over. This week’s Johnson & Johnson clinic May 27th at the courthouse from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and there is an interest list available on the CCDPH website here for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if there are future clinics.

For residents who prefer to receive the Pfizer vaccine, they can register for their dose on the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services website for the FEMA mass vaccination clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Walk-ins are being accepted at the UW-Eau Claire clinic, located at Zorn Arena. The mass vaccination clinic in Rice Lake at UW-Eau Claire’s Barron County campus is also accepting appointments for Wisconsin residents ages 12 and over. The Rice Lake clinic is also administering the Pfizer vaccine. For those who want the Pfizer vaccine, but do not want to travel out of the county, Weideman said that those residents can call 715-492-3096 to be directed to a Chippewa County site that is administering the Pfizer vaccine.

No new deaths were reported in Chippewa Co. due to COVID-19 this week. 43.4% of Chippewa Co. residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 39.8% of county residents are considered fully-vaccinated. Both figures are below the state percentage of 47.2% and 41.3% respectively. Additionally, Weideman said that 502 Chippewa Co. residents have not received their second shot of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within six weeks of receiving the first dose, or 1.9% of all county residents who have received doses of either vaccine. Chippewa Co. remains at high COVID-19 activity level.

In addition to providing COVID-19 updates, Weideman also highlighted No Tobacco Day on May 31, sharing information on the dangers of tobacco use.

Last week, Weideman provided a list of safe and unsafe activities for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, in line with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Weideman also explained the school-specific guidance provided by the CDC and the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, which suggests mask use and social distancing through the end of the school year.

Chippewa Co. relaxed facial covering rules in government buildings and other public places last week, following last week’s CDC guidance.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.