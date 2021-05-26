Advertisement

Man convicted of killing wife who went missing gets life

Photo: Brown County Jail
Photo: Brown County Jail(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man convicted of killing his wife who went missing in 2013 and whose body has never been found has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Seventy-five-year-old James Prokopovitz was charged in 2019 with murder and three other counts on accusations he killed his wife, Victoria.

He was the last person known to have to seen her on April 25, 2013. Her purse, cell phone, and ID were all found at her home in Pittsfield, about 15 miles northwest of Green Bay. Prokopovitz opted not to speak at the sentencing hearing. Judge William Atkinson suggested that spending time in prison may convince Prokopovitz to give his family closure and let them know the location of his wife’s body.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
“It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
11 people charged in Rusk County meth case

Latest News

Eau Claire Police Department looks to hire position to focus on mental health issues.
Eau Claire Police Department will hire new position focusing on mental health issues
11 people charged in Rusk County meth case
The site of the landfill in Seven Mile Creek
Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee meets to talk about landfill concerns, again
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community
Eau Claire to Receive Millions in COVID Relief
Eau Claire to Receive Millions in COVID Relief