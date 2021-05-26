Advertisement

Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring

Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to...
Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to collect gemstones for a customized ring for his bride-to-be.(Arkansas State Parks)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A one-of-a-kind engagement ring doesn’t get much more personalized than this.

Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to collect gemstones for a customized ring for his bride-to-be.

A visitor found a 2.20-carat yellow diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park during a cross-country gemstone quest to...

Posted by The State Parks of Arkansas on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

It took him five years to find enough gold around his home state for the ring, but he never anticipated coming across a diamond he could use.

Liden and a friend built their own mining equipment to use as they traveled across the country searching for gemstones. They made their way to Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park where he spotted the diamond.

“I saw it shining as soon as I turned the screen over and immediately knew it was a diamond. I was shaking so bad, I asked my buddy to grab it out of the gravel for me,” Liden told Arkansas State Parks.

Staff members of the park’s Diamond Discovery Center confirmed Liden had found a large, yellow diamond.

“I was just hoping to find a couple smaller stones and had planned to buy a center stone later, but that won’t be needed now,” Liden said.

Liden has dreamed of creating a special ring for his future wife since he was in eighth grade. Now, he can design the perfect ring with his bride-to-be using his diamond and other materials collected over the years.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
“It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
11 people charged in Rusk County meth case

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Employee shoots, kills 8 at California rail yard, police say
Eau Claire Police Department looks to hire position to focus on mental health issues.
Eau Claire Police Department will hire new position focusing on mental health issues
11 people charged in Rusk County meth case
The site of the landfill in Seven Mile Creek
Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee meets to talk about landfill concerns, again
FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS...
Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5