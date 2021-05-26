Advertisement

Mask policy changes at American Family Field begin June 1

(FILE) American Family Field
(FILE) American Family Field(WMTV/Colton Molesky)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - Vaccinated baseball fans will no longer need to wear masks at American Family Field starting June 1.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced the policy change on Wednesday.

The organization recommends fans who are not vaccinated to continue wearing masks, consistent with CDC guidelines.

“As we move toward 100% capacity, we look forward to the return of policies that will enhance the fan experience throughout American Family Field,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

The Brewers also updated their carry-in policy. Fans can bring in certain items, including:

  • Bags with dimensions of 5″ x 9″ or smaller
  • Sealed bottles of water, juice or soda (32 oz. or smaller)
  • Personal size food items (e.g., a sandwich, small bags of pretzels, piece of fruit)
  • Diaper bags and medical /family needs bags

The Brewers previously announced they will allow 100% capacity starting on June 25. Single-game tickets for those games go on sale June 4.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
“It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
11 people charged in Rusk County meth case

Latest News

Fiserv Forum is seen Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks to increase fan capacity to 16,500 fans for remainder of 2021 NBA Playoffs
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base past the tag of Milwaukee...
Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers
EC North baseball
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, May 25
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game...
Packers say they won’t let Rodgers situation distract them