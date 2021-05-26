Milwaukee Bucks to increase fan capacity to 16,500 fans for remainder of 2021 NBA Playoffs

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday that they are increasing fan capacity from 9,100 fans to 16,500 fans for the rest of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The changes will go into effect on June 1 for a potential Game 5 matchup against the Miami Heat.

As part of the expanded capacity, seating will no longer be in pods or staggered in the arena bowl. Fans will be still be required to wear face masks while inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking. Doors will now open 60 minutes prior to tip-off, instead of 90 minutes as they had been.

Capacity limits on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and locations within Deer District will also be removed for the remainder of the postseason.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.