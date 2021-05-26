Advertisement

Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base past the tag of Milwaukee...
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base past the tag of Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee 7-1. San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33. Burnes, who opened the season with a record 58 strikeouts before issuing a walk, issued three free passes, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Five of San Diego’s stolen bases came with Burnes on the mound.

5/25/2021 10:08:26 PM (GMT -5:00)

