Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee 7-1. San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33. Burnes, who opened the season with a record 58 strikeouts before issuing a walk, issued three free passes, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Five of San Diego’s stolen bases came with Burnes on the mound.

5/25/2021 10:08:26 PM (GMT -5:00)

