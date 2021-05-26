Advertisement

New FoodShare benefits available for kids under 6 years to be distributed May 29

(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service for its plan to implement a new federal program to provide food benefits for children under the age of 6-years-old who are part of FoodShare households and not yet enrolled in school.

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said DHS will be distributing benefits this week to those families.

The program, Pre-6 Pandemic-EBT is designed to help families whose young children may have been at home more often since last fall due to closures of child care facilities during the pandemic. The first benefits for this program will be issued on May 29 covering the months of October through December 2020.

FoodShare recipients do not need to do anything to receive these benefits.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
“It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
11 people charged in Rusk County meth case

Latest News

Eau Claire Police Department looks to hire position to focus on mental health issues.
Eau Claire Police Department will hire new position focusing on mental health issues
11 people charged in Rusk County meth case
The site of the landfill in Seven Mile Creek
Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee meets to talk about landfill concerns, again
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community
Eau Claire to Receive Millions in COVID Relief
Eau Claire to Receive Millions in COVID Relief