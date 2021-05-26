New FoodShare benefits available for kids under 6 years to be distributed May 29

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service for its plan to implement a new federal program to provide food benefits for children under the age of 6-years-old who are part of FoodShare households and not yet enrolled in school.

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said DHS will be distributing benefits this week to those families.

The program, Pre-6 Pandemic-EBT is designed to help families whose young children may have been at home more often since last fall due to closures of child care facilities during the pandemic. The first benefits for this program will be issued on May 29 covering the months of October through December 2020.

FoodShare recipients do not need to do anything to receive these benefits.

