Advertisement

Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee meets to talk about landfill concerns, again

The site of the landfill in Seven Mile Creek
The site of the landfill in Seven Mile Creek(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Landfill Siting Committee met on May 26th to discuss the landfill that was purchased by Green for Life in November of 2020.

During the “public comment” portion of the meeting, the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association expressed their concerns. The attorney for the siting committee said negotiations are ongoing.

“We are going to be making a counter proposal to GFL to try to finally get them on board with property value guarantee, fair sociological annual payment.” Anders Helquist said.

The residents say they have concerns about health implications, property value protection for the entire one mile radius that the landfill reaches and annual compensation. The association also says that other Wisconsin landfills have what they are seeking, including representation in decision making.

Helquist says there are steps before anything can be finalized and that is still a ways away.

“The town the city and the county all have to approve any final agreement. we’re not close to having a final agreement yet and it really is on GFL to start making on a fair offer that’s fair to all the town residents and the county and the city,” Helquist said.

GFL is hoping to expand the landfill by 40% in volume and 55% in height.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
“It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
11 people charged in Rusk County meth case

Latest News

Eau Claire Police Department looks to hire position to focus on mental health issues.
Eau Claire Police Department will hire new position focusing on mental health issues
11 people charged in Rusk County meth case
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community
Eau Claire to Receive Millions in COVID Relief
Eau Claire to Receive Millions in COVID Relief