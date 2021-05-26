Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee meets to talk about landfill concerns, again

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Landfill Siting Committee met on May 26th to discuss the landfill that was purchased by Green for Life in November of 2020.

During the “public comment” portion of the meeting, the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association expressed their concerns. The attorney for the siting committee said negotiations are ongoing.

“We are going to be making a counter proposal to GFL to try to finally get them on board with property value guarantee, fair sociological annual payment.” Anders Helquist said.

The residents say they have concerns about health implications, property value protection for the entire one mile radius that the landfill reaches and annual compensation. The association also says that other Wisconsin landfills have what they are seeking, including representation in decision making.

Helquist says there are steps before anything can be finalized and that is still a ways away.

“The town the city and the county all have to approve any final agreement. we’re not close to having a final agreement yet and it really is on GFL to start making on a fair offer that’s fair to all the town residents and the county and the city,” Helquist said.

GFL is hoping to expand the landfill by 40% in volume and 55% in height.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.