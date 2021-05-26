Arcadia storm damage following Tuesday’s severe weather
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Storms rolled through western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. According to SkyWarn 13 Weather Watchers, 1.75″ of rain fell in Arcadia.
Images captured by our photographer in Arcadia show flooded roads and several trees knocked down. A chicken barn west of Arcadia, near the line with Buffalo County, sustained some damage.
Trempealeau County Sheriff Brett Semingson says he didn’t have any reports involving injuries.
