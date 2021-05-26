Advertisement

Arcadia storm damage following Tuesday’s severe weather

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Storms rolled through western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. According to SkyWarn 13 Weather Watchers, 1.75″ of rain fell in Arcadia.

Images captured by our photographer in Arcadia show flooded roads and several trees knocked down. A chicken barn west of Arcadia, near the line with Buffalo County, sustained some damage.

Trempealeau County Sheriff Brett Semingson says he didn’t have any reports involving injuries.

Arcadia storm damage
Arcadia storm damage(WEAU)
Toppled tree in Arcadia
Toppled tree in Arcadia(WEAU)
Uprooted tree in Arcadia
Uprooted tree in Arcadia(WEAU)
Flooding in Arcadia
Flooding in Arcadia(WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
38-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene after drowning
Gov. Evers announces application dates for new small business recovery grants

Latest News

The measures face almost certain vetoes by Gov. Tony Evers.
Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes get hearings
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Lego Masters
Holmen Brothers Appearing on Lego Masters
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base past the tag of Milwaukee...
Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers