Arcadia storm damage following Tuesday’s severe weather

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Storms rolled through western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. According to SkyWarn 13 Weather Watchers, 1.75″ of rain fell in Arcadia.

Images captured by our photographer in Arcadia show flooded roads and several trees knocked down. A chicken barn west of Arcadia, near the line with Buffalo County, sustained some damage.

Trempealeau County Sheriff Brett Semingson says he didn’t have any reports involving injuries.

Arcadia storm damage (WEAU)

Toppled tree in Arcadia (WEAU)

Uprooted tree in Arcadia (WEAU)

Flooding in Arcadia (WEAU)

