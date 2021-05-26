Advertisement

The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community

The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator(City and County of Eau Claire)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator is a new position created by the city and county of Eau Claire. After a nationwide search, Doctor Jeneise Briggs was hired to fill the position.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity for the city and the county to be innovative”, Briggs said.

Briggs has over 10 years of experience working in community outreach in the diversity and inclusion field. Before taking on this new role, she was served as the Diversity and Inclusion Specialist, Law School outreach Coordinator, for the state Bar of Wisconsin.

Originally from Jamaica, Briggs completed her undergrad at Northern Caribbean University in Mandeville graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in mass communication/public relations. She moved to Michigan for her Masters in public administration and attended Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids. It was at Grand Valley State where she experienced racism for the first time. That sparked her passion to help and provide resources and support for different groups in a community.

After her time in Michigan, Briggs achieved her Doctorate in educational leadership, administration and policy analysis from Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin.

Briggs said she didn’t have to read too far into the job description for her attention to be grabbed.

“The first line was are you looking for an exciting opportunity and I wanted to read more”, Briggs said.

After ready the rest, she knew she had to apply.

“When I read about what this role entails and the opportunity to work collaboratively to make an impact within two government agencies and the wider community, that tugs real close to my heart”, Briggs said. “I was like yes, I’m going to apply for this position.”

Briggs wants to able to reach out to different groups like the Latinx community, the African-American community and the Native American Community, just to name a few, and see how she can help them and the city make Eau Claire feel more inclusive.

“To just to get a sense of how they view the city, how they view the county, how they view our work and what they think are probably missing and how can we work together then collaboratively to meet those shared mutual goals around equity, diversity and inclusion,” Briggs said. “Where people who come to Eau Claire feel integrated, they feel welcome they feel that sense of belonging and this is my home and I have to tools and the resources to be my authentic self.”

Briggs believes more structure can come from a divers lens that she refers to as “JEDI”. It stands for justice, equality, diversity and inclusion.

She started her new role on May 17th and moved to Eau Claire with her husband Russell and their two daughters, Brittany and Brianna.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
“It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
11 people charged in Rusk County meth case

Latest News

Eau Claire Police Department looks to hire position to focus on mental health issues.
Eau Claire Police Department will hire new position focusing on mental health issues
11 people charged in Rusk County meth case
The site of the landfill in Seven Mile Creek
Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee meets to talk about landfill concerns, again
Eau Claire to Receive Millions in COVID Relief
Eau Claire to Receive Millions in COVID Relief