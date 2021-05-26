The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator is a new position created by the city and county of Eau Claire. After a nationwide search, Doctor Jeneise Briggs was hired to fill the position.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity for the city and the county to be innovative”, Briggs said.

Briggs has over 10 years of experience working in community outreach in the diversity and inclusion field. Before taking on this new role, she was served as the Diversity and Inclusion Specialist, Law School outreach Coordinator, for the state Bar of Wisconsin.

Originally from Jamaica, Briggs completed her undergrad at Northern Caribbean University in Mandeville graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in mass communication/public relations. She moved to Michigan for her Masters in public administration and attended Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids. It was at Grand Valley State where she experienced racism for the first time. That sparked her passion to help and provide resources and support for different groups in a community.

After her time in Michigan, Briggs achieved her Doctorate in educational leadership, administration and policy analysis from Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin.

Briggs said she didn’t have to read too far into the job description for her attention to be grabbed.

“The first line was are you looking for an exciting opportunity and I wanted to read more”, Briggs said.

After ready the rest, she knew she had to apply.

“When I read about what this role entails and the opportunity to work collaboratively to make an impact within two government agencies and the wider community, that tugs real close to my heart”, Briggs said. “I was like yes, I’m going to apply for this position.”

Briggs wants to able to reach out to different groups like the Latinx community, the African-American community and the Native American Community, just to name a few, and see how she can help them and the city make Eau Claire feel more inclusive.

“To just to get a sense of how they view the city, how they view the county, how they view our work and what they think are probably missing and how can we work together then collaboratively to meet those shared mutual goals around equity, diversity and inclusion,” Briggs said. “Where people who come to Eau Claire feel integrated, they feel welcome they feel that sense of belonging and this is my home and I have to tools and the resources to be my authentic self.”

Briggs believes more structure can come from a divers lens that she refers to as “JEDI”. It stands for justice, equality, diversity and inclusion.

She started her new role on May 17th and moved to Eau Claire with her husband Russell and their two daughters, Brittany and Brianna.

