Trial underway in case of malnourished dog

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The trial is underway for a Dunn County woman accused of severely malnourishing a dog.

Jury selection was held Wednesday morning in the trial for Anne Iehl, 30, of Menomonie.

Iehl is accused of dropping off a severely malnourished dog named Gabriel at the Dunn County Humane Society in November 2019.

She’s charged with felony mistreatment of animals causing death,  and intentionally failing to provide food for an animal which is a misdemeanor.

At the time charges were filed, authorities accused Iehl of initially lying about finding Gabriel on the side of the road, but later admitted Gabriel was actually her dog.

Iehl pleaded not guilty to both charges in July of 2020.

