Wisconsin GOP leader hires retired police to probe election

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of Wisconsin’s top Republican lawmakers is hiring retired police officers to investigate the November presidential election won by President Joe Biden in the battleground state.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is joining Republicans across the country in their continued push for repeated examinations of ballots.

Assembly Republicans passed a resolution in March authorizing an investigation and they’ve also ordered the state’s nonpartisan audit bureau to look into the election.

Biden defeated Trump by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Wednesday on Vos hiring the retired police to do the investigation.

