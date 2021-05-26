Wisconsin passes 7,000 COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin marked a grim milestone on Wednesday when the Department of Health Services reported the state passed 7,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The DHS reported 5 deaths, pushing COVID-19′s death toll in Wisconsin to 7,003. Three of the deaths were in Dodge County. St. Croix and Waukesha counties each reported one.

It took Wisconsin almost 4 months (111 days) to add 1,000 COVID-19 deaths. Wisconsin crossed 6,000 deaths on February 5. It’s the longest stretch between these unwanted milestones since Wisconsin reached its first 1,000 deaths in August of last year and a stark contrast to last fall when 1,000 people were dying from the virus every 3 weeks.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows we've passed 7,000 deaths. 1/3 of those hospitalized are in ICUs. While cases are declining, #COVID19 is still here. We're closer than we were yesterday to returning to normal, but we still must work to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/pqIwaBFGbp — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 26, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

More than 2.4 million Wisconsinites have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 41.3% of the state’s population. Wisconsin is slowly approaching 50% of its population getting at least one shot; the state is at 47.2%, which is 2,746,912 people.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen over half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Deaths, hospitalizations and coronavirus cases continued on downward trends. The 7-day average for deaths held steady at 4 per day. The rolling average for new cases is 307, down from 315 a day earlier; that average has declined 24 of the last 30 days, including 8 of the last 10. The DHS reports there were 330 new cases identified Wednesday in the last batch of 3,594 test results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time.

The positivity rate, or the percentage of positive results among all coronavirus tests, fell to a 7-day average of 2.3%, the lowest in just over a month. Compare that to 4.3% on February 5. The positivity rate fell as low as 2.0% in early March.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS says 46 more people were hospitalized since Tuesday morning. Wisconsin hospitals averaged 53 COVID-19 admissions every day for the past week, down from 57. The percentage of all coronavirus cases resulting in hospital treatment rose from 5.0 to 5.1%.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 225 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the state’s hospitals Tuesday, with 75 of them in ICU.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.