Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate visits Eau Claire

Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.
Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One of the democrats hoping to be elected as Wisconsin’s U.S. senator next year made a swing through Eau Claire.

Alex Lasry is on leave from his job as a senior vice president with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Federal Election Commission reports Lasry has raised more than $1 million dollars for his campaign so far, with more than three quarters of a million dollars on-hand.

He trails only the incumbent , Republican Ron Johnson, in the early money race.

While Johnson hasn’t formally announced if he’ll seek a third term, Lasry says now is the time to get his message out to potential voters.

“Since the state started opening, we’ve been traveling the state trying to talk to and listen to voters, and make sure that everyone knows that there is a candidate who is going to bring a fresh perspective , a different way of thinking, but most importantly, bring some actual results to Washington and be able to give Tammy a real partner to bring some change and results for the people of Wisconsin.”

Lasry is one of a handful of democrats announcing a run for the U.S. Senate, which includes Eau Claire native and current State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is also considering a run for the seat.

