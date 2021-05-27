17-year-old sentenced to probation in murder case

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 20 years of probation was given to Tristan Shober, for his role in a Rusk County homicide from last year.

In February, Shober pleaded no contest to two counts of murder- party to a crime and was found guilty. Five other charges were dismissed but read in.

Shober was charged in the June, 2020 deaths of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. He was accused of going to their home with suspects Adam Rosolowski and Joseph Falk, and was the planned getaway driver.

Shober would be ordered to serve a combined 13 years in prison and extended supervision, if he violates any condition of his probation.

Rosolowski and Falk are still awaiting trial.

