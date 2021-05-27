Altoona Intermediate School selected for Blue Ribbon Schools Program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Students and staff of Altoona Intermediate School gathered and marched through the halls to tout its selection for the U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

The school was one of eight Wisconsin institutions recognized for its closing of an achievement gap, meaning all of its students are learning at a high level.

Today's event has been moved indoors due to the weather, and community participation is no longer an option. Alternatively, please join us on Facebook Live at approximately 2:00 pm. Posted by School District of Altoona on Thursday, May 27, 2021

