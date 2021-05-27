Altoona Intermediate School selected for Blue Ribbon Schools Program
Published: May. 27, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Students and staff of Altoona Intermediate School gathered and marched through the halls to tout its selection for the U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
The school was one of eight Wisconsin institutions recognized for its closing of an achievement gap, meaning all of its students are learning at a high level.
