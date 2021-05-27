Advertisement

Brewers to celebrate full stadium capacity with ‘Re’ Opening Day on June 25

Brewers Reopening logo
Brewers Reopening logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers organization has dubbed June 25 as ‘Re-opening Day’. The April 1 home opener was not what the team had hoped for given the number of restrictions especially those dictating stadium capacity.

The June 25 game against the Colorado Rockies will be moved from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. to celebrate the first time this year American Family Field will be at full capacity.

Re-Opening Day will include appearances by Brewers icons Cecil Cooper and Paul Molitor, a special national anthem performance, and many other ceremonies that herald the beginning of a new season.  

Tickets for “Re-Opening Day” and all remaining games will go on sale on Friday, June 4.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community
UPDATE: Sheriff shares details in Rusk County meth case
Christian Severud caught the fish in Phoenix Park.
10-year-old catches 5 foot sturgeon at Phoenix Park

Latest News

Eau Claire Memorial celebrates after scoring a touchdown Friday night in their win over Rice...
Rob Scott named new Eau Claire Memorial football coach
The new rule will ban spectators ejected from a contest from one additional game as well....
WIAA increases penalty for fans ejected from athletic contests
Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run...
Caratini hit in 10th gives Padres 2-1 win over Brewers
Ben Christenson makes a long putt at Lake Wissota.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, May 26th