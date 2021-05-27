Brewers to celebrate full stadium capacity with ‘Re’ Opening Day on June 25

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers organization has dubbed June 25 as ‘Re-opening Day’. The April 1 home opener was not what the team had hoped for given the number of restrictions especially those dictating stadium capacity.

The June 25 game against the Colorado Rockies will be moved from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. to celebrate the first time this year American Family Field will be at full capacity.

Re-Opening Day will include appearances by Brewers icons Cecil Cooper and Paul Molitor, a special national anthem performance, and many other ceremonies that herald the beginning of a new season.

Tickets for “Re-Opening Day” and all remaining games will go on sale on Friday, June 4.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.