Caratini hit in 10th gives Padres 2-1 win over Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Victor Caratini singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 for their 11th victory in 12 games.

Caratini’s leadoff single to right off Brent Suter scored automatic runner Wil Myers from second base. Brewers spot starter Eric Lauer allowed one run over six innings and tied the game with a third-inning homer.

San Diego’s Chris Paddack also worked six innings and gave up one hit aside from Lauer’s long ball. Mark Melancon earned his 17th save in as many opportunities.

