DNR issues safety tips ahead of boating season kick off

By Gretchen Gerlach
Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Memorial Day Weekend kicks off in a couple days which means thousands of boaters will be hitting the water. Ahead of the weekend the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters of the importance of wearing a life jacket.

According to the DNR, six people have died in boating accidents this year, and another 22 people died in 2020. The DNR says operator inexperience, inattention, recklessness and speeding are the four leading causes of tragic watercraft crashes and the leading cause of death is drowning.

However, wearing a life jacket can help to prevent these accidents.

“Safety is an important part of water fun. Most drowning victims on Wisconsin waterbodies were not wearing life jackets,” said Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR Boating Law Administrator. “Wisconsin rivers and lakes can be relaxing and family-friendly places to spend a summer day when you put safety first and respect for the water.”

The DNR says boaters who wear life jackets and take boater safety courses are most likely to stay safe on Wisconsin waters. The following are water safety tips the DNR is also offering ahead of boating season:

  • Consider taking an online boater education course
  • Always wear a properly fitted life jacket
  • Enjoy the waters sober and know your alcohol limits
  • Be wary of higher, fast-moving water as it can tax your boating, paddling and swimming skills
  • Keep an eye on the weather and let someone know where you are going

