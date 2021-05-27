Eau Claire Police Department will hire new position focusing on mental health issues

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Combating the mental health crisis is one of the latest goals of the Eau Claire Police Department.

The department is looking to hire a Co-Response Coordinator to better meet the mental health needs of the community.

“This person is going to be helping create a bridge directly to services in the community for those with unmet mental health needs and experiencing crisis,” said Chief Matt Rokus.

In this position, the Co-Response Coordinator will act as a police social worker, working alongside officers and tagging along to calls involving mental health concerns including substance abuse, traumatic events and homelessness. They can also make referrals and connect people with mental health services and conduct follow ups when officers notice a mental health concern out on a call.

“Our officers do a great job responding to situations involving mental health crisis, but we are not the best equipped to do that,” Rokus said “This person whether responding with officers on certain occasions or doing follow up work can get people connected with services to better provide services to community members and drive down the number of mental health calls that our officers respond to daily.”

While all officers in the Eau Claire Police Department are trained regularly in crisis intervention and de-escalation, Rokus said the Co-Response Coordinator will serve as an additional resource. The idea to add this position developed after hearing from community members.

“This came as part of the response to the community conversation we have had in the last year about policing and policing practices,” Rokus said. “Our department has a tradition of continual improvement and providing police services that are community informed. This is a continuation of that philosophy.”

The concept of a Co-Response Coordinator is new to the area and the police department is continuing to define the goals of the role.

The application period for the position has closed. The Eau Claire Police Department hopes to have someone on board by the summer.

