Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen local veteran

(WITN)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to half-staff on Friday, June 4 in honor of Maj. Gen. James G. Blaney who passed away last October. Blaney was 82.

According to the Governor’s Office, Blaney joined the Wisconsin National Guard in 1960, mobilized to federal service in 1961 with the 32nd Infantry Division during the Berlin Crisis and served as the Adjutant General of the State of Wisconsin from 1997 to 2002.

During his time as Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Blaney oversaw the federal and state missions of the Wisconsin Air and Army National Guards, the Governor’s Office stated.

“Maj. Gen. Blaney led a distinguished life of service and dedication to Wisconsin and the United States of America,” said Gov. Evers. “While he will be missed by many, his years of devotion will be remembered for generations to come.”

Funeral services for Blaney will be held in the Village of Kendall on June 4.

All American and Wisconsin state flags will be flown at half-staff on June 4 from sunrise to sunset.

