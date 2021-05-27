Advertisement

Fight over dairy terms brewing between U.S. and Canada

By Amie Winters
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai is getting high praise from state and national dairy groups over her decision to start a dispute settlement panel against Canada for their lack of playing by the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement when it comes to dairy. U.S. dairy continues to argue that Canada is using unfair tariff rate quotas against imported American dairy products like milk, cheese, skim milk powder and others. If the U.S. wins the dispute, Canada would have to end those quotas, as called for in the trade agreement, or the U.S. would be free to impose tariffs on Canadian products. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he fully supports the action taken by Ambassador Tai.

Yesterday we told you about some Conservative Republicans in the House who want to cut farm programs in the future to save money. One program they want to cut back is the Conservation Reserve Program by not allowing any new sign-ups in the program. But that may be a tough task. This week the Farm Service Agency announced they are committing millions of dollars to CRP to quantify how the program benefits our environment. Agency officials say they are undertaking long term studies to measure and monitor soil carbon sequestration over time. And they are seeking proposals from researchers to study how CRP can do that with projects getting from 1 to 9 million dollars to do that research. Proposals are due at the USDA by this July 2nd.

Milk production is going up this year and is expected to do the same through 2022 as farmers get more milk per cow as the size of the herd continues to go down. According to officials at the USDA’s Outlook Board, those increases will also probably result in lower prices to dairy farmers. Mark Jekanowski, chairman of the Outlook board. Said indications are that prices will be down 2.3% in 2022 with an average all milk price of $18.50 a hundred.

Compeer Financial, a leading lender to farmers and rural groups in a 3 state area has announced which community and technical colleges in their service area will share almost $2 million for grants and scholarships. In this area the Chippewa valley technical college will get $75,000 for a tractor, training for diverse populations and support for the Farm Business and Production Management program as well as help for their poultry, soils and tractor safety and bee keeping.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community
UPDATE: Sheriff shares details in Rusk County meth case
Christian Severud caught the fish in Phoenix Park.
10-year-old catches 5 foot sturgeon at Phoenix Park

Latest News

An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Sheriff: Gunman appeared to target some victims at Calif. rail yard
(FILE) Students at Van Buren Elementary School.
Wisconsin public schools to get fraction of what Evers wants
Eau Claire Memorial celebrates after scoring a touchdown Friday night in their win over Rice...
Rob Scott named new Eau Claire Memorial football coach
Male suspect exposes himself in Menomonie
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks during a campaign...
Paul Ryan to enter GOP’s civil war by criticizing Trump’s hold on party