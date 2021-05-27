Advertisement

Health officials concerned ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By Max Cotton
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plenty of people are planning cookouts, trips and other gatherings this Memorial Day weekend. Unlike 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic kept people apart for the unofficial start to summer. This year, some health experts are concerned mass gatherings could lead to more COVID-19 infections.

“We do still have COVID cases occurring daily in our community so certainly the virus is still out there,” said Audrey Boerner with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Fewer than half of eligible Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series.

Since the pandemic is still going on, people have to take precautions. That’s especially true for people who aren’t fully vaccinated, which means two weeks have passed since someone completed their vaccine series.

“Our message on how to prevent COVID-19 transmission in communities and in families and in gatherings has not changed at all. Among people who are not vaccinated the most important things to do are to avoid gatherings and to wear masks when you are in public,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases.

Boerner said people who are fully vaccinated can celebrate Memorial Day weekend without much fear but she urges caution since so many Eau Claire County residents aren’t fully vaccinated yet.

“There is always a concern that when we still have COVID cases in the community and we have people that are not protected from vaccine that we could see spread between people if they do get together, if they do spend extra time together this weekend,” she said.

She adds, people who are unvaccinated should limit the size of their gatherings.

Boerner also said people can ask their guests to wear masks if they’re hosting a gathering with unvaccinated people.

She said one reason so many Eau Claire County residents aren’t fully vaccinated yet is because many aren’t able to get their shot. Some due to medical reasons and others because they’re under 12 years old.

