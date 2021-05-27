Advertisement

Male suspect exposes himself in Menomonie

By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Menomonie Police Department is seeking information after they received a report of a male suspect exposing themselves to a juvenile on Wednesday.

Police say the juvenile reported the male suspect as being in their late 20s with dark wavy hair in a bun. They were wearing an oversized green t-shirt and basketball shorts. The incident took place on the Lake Menomin loop bike trail.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact police at 715-232-1283 and reference case M21-00998.

Tips can also be submitted through the Dunn County Crime Stoppers.

CRIME ALERT Last evening, officers received a report of a male individual who had exposed themselves to a juvenile...

Posted by Menomonie Police Department on Thursday, May 27, 2021

