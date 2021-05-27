Advertisement

Minnesota to give away prizes to people who get vaccinated

The first 100,000 people to get vaccinated between Memorial Day and the end of June will be...
The first 100,000 people to get vaccinated between Memorial Day and the end of June will be eligible to pick prizes.(Star Tribune Photo/Glen Stubbe via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state plans to offer up swag in an attempt to get more people vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Walz is planning a trip to a Minnesota state park Thursday to announce incentives that include state park passes, fishing licenses and tickets to fairs and amusement parks.

The first 100,000 people to get vaccinated between Memorial Day and the end of June will be eligible to pick prizes.

Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said the giveaways are meant “to ensure Minnesotans can enjoy the summer while staying safe and healthy.”

Another Midwestern state is also offering incentives for vaccination. Ohio announced its first winners Wednesday of its “Vax-a-Million” lottery, which includes five prizes of $1 million to be given away over the next five weeks, as well as other prizes, such as full-ride college scholarships.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community
UPDATE: Sheriff shares details in Rusk County meth case
Christian Severud caught the fish in Phoenix Park.
10-year-old catches 5 foot sturgeon at Phoenix Park

Latest News

An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Sheriff: Gunman appeared to target some victims at Calif. rail yard
(FILE) Students at Van Buren Elementary School.
Wisconsin public schools to get fraction of what Evers wants
Eau Claire Memorial celebrates after scoring a touchdown Friday night in their win over Rice...
Rob Scott named new Eau Claire Memorial football coach
Male suspect exposes himself in Menomonie
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks during a campaign...
Paul Ryan to enter GOP’s civil war by criticizing Trump’s hold on party