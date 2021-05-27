Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reach lowest totals in nearly a year

The 7-day average for new coronavirus cases fell below 300 cases for the first time since June...
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services is announcing a new dashboard summary for COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccines in the state Thursday.

In a COVID-19 media briefing Thursday, the DHS unveiled its new dashboard, which the dept. says will focus on seven-day averages rather than raw daily data, and provides a more visual look at case, death, and vaccine data by county, city, school district, or zip code.

The data showed on Thursday under the revamped reporting system that seven-day averages for new COVID-19 cases fell to their lowest levels in nearly a year, falling to 285 average confirmed cases in the past seven days. The seven-day average for deaths also stands at two, although the DHS added 37 new deaths to the state’s total, bringing it to 7,040 since the pandemic began in 2020. The seven-day average is low because of delays in how deaths due to COVID-19 are reported.

Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services announces new COVID-19 data reporting dashboard (5/27/2021)

Posted by WEAU 13 News on Thursday, May 27, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

Wisconsin continues nearing 50% of its population getting vaccinated. So far, 47.4% of Wisconsinites (2,758,291) received at least one shot, including 41.5% of the population (2,416,757) getting fully inoculated against the disease caused by the coronavirus.

WISCONSIN:

  • ALLOCATED: 5,328,515 (from 5/25) ADMINISTERED: 5,111,247
  • PFIZER: 2,759,120 MODERNA: 2,147,223 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 204,723
  • FIRST DOSE: 2,758,291 (47.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 2,416,757 (41.5%)

WESTERN WISCONSIN:

  • EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 51,307 (49.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 46,774 (44.7%)
  • CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 28,141 (43.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 25,870 (40.0%)
  • LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 63,431 (53.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 56,568 (47.9%)
  • DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 17,068 (37.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 15,384 (33.9%)

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen over half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The 7-day average for new coronavirus cases fell below 300 cases for the first time since June 21, 2020.

The DHS debuted a new dashboard for its coronvirus summary Thursday. According to the dashboard, 282 new cases were identified in the tests received since Wednesday’s report, and the state is averaging 285 cases a day. That’s the lowest average since June 19, according to our recordkeeping. The positivity rate held steady at 2.3% of all testing.

The state reports the 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths fell to just 2 per day, which we haven’t seen in our records since July 9 last year. The death toll rose by 37, to 7,040 total deaths. That may be an alarming increase, but put an asterisk next to the number: The DHS says only 3 deaths reported to the state happened in the past 30 days, which is why the state reports the 7-day average is so low. However, coinciding with the unveiling of this new dashboard, death counts were revised upwards in 24 counties.

WISCONSIN:

  • POSITIVE: 609,561 (+282)
  • DEATHS: 7,040 (+37)
  • 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 2.3%

WESTERN WISCONSIN:

  • EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,591 (+7)
  • CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,466 (+3)
  • LA CROSSE CO.: 12,814 (+4)
  • DUNN CO.: 4,683 (+2)

HOSPITALIZATIONS

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

