Phase one of Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Park complete

Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Park
Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Park(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The final installments of phase one for the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Park is complete.

Thursday morning, three bronze statue monuments were installed in the park in Altoona. The statues feature a marine, an army soldier and a gold star mother.

Also installed Thursday morning was the legacy pavers which featured names of veterans and donors that will be placed in the park for all to see.

Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation Trustee Mark Beckfield says it’s amazing to see the park finally coming together.

“Unbelievable feeling for us to see these finally here in the Chippewa Valley our veterans deserve it. We couldn’t be prouder of the community.”

A dedication of the veterans honor mall will occur on Memorial Day at 1 p.m.

Phase two for the park will take place next year which will include a timeline trail of the 11 military conflicts the United States has been involved with.

