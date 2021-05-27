Psychologist gives tips for those feeling nervous about returning to pre-pandemic routine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many people are excited to return to their pre-pandemic lifestyles. Being able to reunite in groups and for vaccinated people, masks are optional in many settings. However, for some the thought of going back to these activities after more than a year of isolation can be intimidating.

After 15 months of encouragement to stay away from one another things are changing quickly.

“Pre-pandemic there was often FOMO, fear of missing out but during the pandemic many people have been sheltering in place and have started to develop FOGO, fear of going out,” said UW Health Distinguished Psychologist, Dr. Shilagh Mirgain,

She says these changes are causing stress and anxiety for many people.

“Half of Americans are reporting they have a sense of unease about returning to in person interaction,” Dr. Mirgain said.

Caitlin Polus is one of those people.

“I really only go to the drugstore or to the grocery store and that’s it,” Polus said.

She lives in Eau Claire and says despite being fully vaccinated, fears passing the virus on to those who aren’t, or still getting sick,

“I would love to get back to going to church on a regular basis and meeting with friends but I still don’t ... it’s definitely going to take time,” said Polus.

As Dr. Mirgain says, these all too common reactions can become unhealthy.

“It’s really common when we are anxious to avoid. That works short term but long term it starts to have consequences on our quality of life,” Dr. Mirgain said.

She recommends taking part in activities that the CDC deems as safe, approaching that re-entry at your own pace.

“Do one small thing, build up some confidence and then do another small thing,” said Mirgain.

She wants people to know you aren’t alone, and there’s help out there.

“We have lost a lot of our social skills. We are out of practice with that in person interaction so it’s going to feel awkward, it’s going to feel weird … if you find you’re struggling with a lot of anxiety you’re not functioning well ... make sure to reach out to a behavioral specialist or physician because help is available” Mirgain said.

Another recommendation that can help you overcome some fear is committing to a personal health goal! Exercise is proven to help with anxiety and depression, it may also help ease into more healthy social interaction.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.