Advertisement

Rick Silloway honored at Lake Wissota

By Justus Cleveland
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This past fall, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District lost retired teacher and golf coach Rick Silloway to Covid-19. On Wednesday, at the Cardinals lone home golf meet of the boys season, they celebrated Silloway’s legacy.

Silloway was the head coach of the Chippewa Falls boys golf team for nearly 30 years, starting in 1990. He also helped start the girls program in 2013.

Friends, family, former players and the coaches he competed against were at Lake Wissota to honor Silloway.

Before the Big Rivers Conference match, Silloway was given a 21 shot salute.

Three groups of 7 golfers, first representing each Big Rivers school, then the current Chippewa Falls team and then former players and friends took time to honor Silloway.

For those who competed for him or competed against him, Rick Silloway left a legacy to everybody he had a chance to interact with on the golf course, says former Chippewa Falls player Cody Peterson.

“He would spend just as much time with our opponents as he would coaching us and with the other coaches and the other teams. Everybody knew Rick and everybody loved Rick and he is missed throughout the conference, throughout the schools and throughout the players and coaches. We really do miss him.”

Tom Germanson, Rice Lake’s head coach, will always remember the time he had on the course with Silloway.

“Rick was the dean of the coaches in the conference for 30 years. To give him this send off and have everybody come and properly send him away here at the golf course means a lot to us. He meant a lot to the game.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community
UPDATE: Sheriff shares details in Rusk County meth case
Christian Severud caught the fish in Phoenix Park.
10-year-old catches 5 foot sturgeon at Phoenix Park

Latest News

Eau Claire Memorial celebrates after scoring a touchdown Friday night in their win over Rice...
Rob Scott named new Eau Claire Memorial football coach
Brewers Reopening logo
Brewers to celebrate full stadium capacity with ‘Re’ Opening Day on June 25
The new rule will ban spectators ejected from a contest from one additional game as well....
WIAA increases penalty for fans ejected from athletic contests
SportScene 5-26
NEW Sportscene 13 5-26
Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run...
Caratini hit in 10th gives Padres 2-1 win over Brewers