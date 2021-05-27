Rick Silloway honored at Lake Wissota

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This past fall, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District lost retired teacher and golf coach Rick Silloway to Covid-19. On Wednesday, at the Cardinals lone home golf meet of the boys season, they celebrated Silloway’s legacy.

Silloway was the head coach of the Chippewa Falls boys golf team for nearly 30 years, starting in 1990. He also helped start the girls program in 2013.

Friends, family, former players and the coaches he competed against were at Lake Wissota to honor Silloway.

Before the Big Rivers Conference match, Silloway was given a 21 shot salute.

Three groups of 7 golfers, first representing each Big Rivers school, then the current Chippewa Falls team and then former players and friends took time to honor Silloway.

For those who competed for him or competed against him, Rick Silloway left a legacy to everybody he had a chance to interact with on the golf course, says former Chippewa Falls player Cody Peterson.

“He would spend just as much time with our opponents as he would coaching us and with the other coaches and the other teams. Everybody knew Rick and everybody loved Rick and he is missed throughout the conference, throughout the schools and throughout the players and coaches. We really do miss him.”

Tom Germanson, Rice Lake’s head coach, will always remember the time he had on the course with Silloway.

“Rick was the dean of the coaches in the conference for 30 years. To give him this send off and have everybody come and properly send him away here at the golf course means a lot to us. He meant a lot to the game.”

