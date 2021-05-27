Advertisement

Menomonie woman found guilty of mistreatment of animals

(Source: WAFB)
By Molly Gardner
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Court records show the jury found Anne Iehl guilty of mistreatment of animals/cause of death and intentionally failing to provide food for an animal.

Bond was not revoked.

The court scheduled Iehl’s sentencing for July 27.

Gabriel the dog has since recovered and was adopted. Click HERE for the story we did on him in 2020.

The second day is underway for the trial against a Dunn County woman accused of the severe malnourishment of a dog.

The defense started presenting its case Thursday morning for Anne Iehl, 30, of Menomonie.

The prosecution spent about six hours presenting its case Wednesday, bringing in 22 pieces of evidence.

Iehl is accused of dropping off a severely malnourished dog, later named Gabriel, at the Dunn County Humane Society in November 2019.

She’s charged with felony mistreatment of animals, and intentionally failing to provide food for an animal which is a misdemeanor.

At the time charges were filed, authorities accused Iehl of initially lying about finding Gabriel on the side of the road, but later admitted Gabriel was actually her dog.

Iehl pleaded not guilty to both charges in July of 2020.

(WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community
UPDATE: Sheriff shares details in Rusk County meth case
Male suspect exposes himself in Menomonie

Latest News

An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Disgruntled worker who killed 9 in Calif. appeared to target victims
The “Thin Blue Line” flag was raised earlier this month at the Bloomington City Hall in...
Activists decry display of flag supporting law enforcement at Minn. government building
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP poised to block bipartisan probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Care Baskets for Cancer Patients
Care Baskets for Cancer Patients