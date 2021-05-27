Menomonie woman found guilty of mistreatment of animals

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Court records show the jury found Anne Iehl guilty of mistreatment of animals/cause of death and intentionally failing to provide food for an animal.

Bond was not revoked.

The court scheduled Iehl’s sentencing for July 27.

Gabriel the dog has since recovered and was adopted. Click HERE for the story we did on him in 2020.

The second day is underway for the trial against a Dunn County woman accused of the severe malnourishment of a dog.

The defense started presenting its case Thursday morning for Anne Iehl, 30, of Menomonie.

The prosecution spent about six hours presenting its case Wednesday, bringing in 22 pieces of evidence.

Iehl is accused of dropping off a severely malnourished dog, later named Gabriel, at the Dunn County Humane Society in November 2019.

She’s charged with felony mistreatment of animals, and intentionally failing to provide food for an animal which is a misdemeanor.

At the time charges were filed, authorities accused Iehl of initially lying about finding Gabriel on the side of the road, but later admitted Gabriel was actually her dog.

Iehl pleaded not guilty to both charges in July of 2020.

