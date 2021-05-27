Advertisement

Super flower blood moon eclipse delights stargazers

This week's super flower blood moon eclipse was a rare, interstellar double feature.
This week's super flower blood moon eclipse was a rare, interstellar double feature.
By Jeremy Roth
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Stargazers the world over were treated to a rare interstellar double feature this week as May’s flower super moon coincided with 2021′s first lunar eclipse.

The result was a large and vivid super blood moon.

The best views of the phenomenon were in the Pacific Rim and the western part of the Americas, but the eclipse was at least partially visible nearly everywhere in the world.

So, what makes a supermoon eclipse so special?

A super moon occurs when a full moon is at its closest orbital distance to the earth.

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon’s orbit brings it into the earth’s shadow.

But it’s the rare combination of these phenomena that results in a vivid, although brief, ruby red lunar light show, starring the biggest moon of the year.

This eclipse also held historical significance.

It occurred nearly 60 years to the day from the moment President John F. Kennedy championed America to explore the moon.

“This nation should commit itself to achieving the goal before this decade is out of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth,” Kennedy told Congress.

NASA scientists say the anniversary brings their moon mission full circle.

“Its a wonderful way to mark not only the anniversary of the history, but also use it to look forward to the next era of lunar exploration that we are really on the doorstep of,” said NASA Project Specialist Noah Petro.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community
UPDATE: Sheriff shares details in Rusk County meth case
Christian Severud caught the fish in Phoenix Park.
10-year-old catches 5 foot sturgeon at Phoenix Park

Latest News

The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Sheriff: Gunman appeared to target some victims at Calif. rail yard
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
Ohio teen wins full ride for college in vaccine lottery
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
North Carolina man accused of kidnapping