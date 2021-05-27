Advertisement

UW System schools relax COVID-19 requirements for fully-vaccinated individuals

UW-Eau Claire is one of several UW System schools that will remove indoors mask and physical...
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - University of Wisconsin System schools are relaxing coronavirus mitigation requirements on campus for individuals vaccinated against COVID-19.

UW-Eau Claire, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire - Barron County, UW-River Falls, and UW-Stout announced Wednesday that beginning June 1, fully-vaccinated individuals would no longer need to wear face coverings or be required to physically distance from others while indoors.

The UW System’s flagship school, UW-Madison, announced that similar campus policies would be in place effective June 2.

The updates to campus requirements were made with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and local health departments.

Chancellors from each school recognized the efforts made by those on campus to follow COVID-19 mitigation policies and to get vaccinated.

“Our campus communities understood that the only way to combat COVID-19 was together by wearing masks, physical distancing, getting tested, and now getting vaccinated,” James Schmidt, UW-Eau Claire Chancellor, said.

“This commitment to following our campus health and safety guidance is now paying off, and we are finally able to begin returning to what we know to be our most effective ways of educating and interacting with our students,” Connie Foster, UW-River Falls Interim Chancellor, said.

“Our faculty, staff, and students have responded tremendously in support of the health and safety measures, and I am confident that they will continue their efforts for a successful fall return by continuing the necessary precautions, including vaccinations,” Katherine Frank, UW-Stout Chancellor, said.

For those who are not fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, they will be required to continue to be tested for the virus and follow mask and physical distancing requirements. UW System leadership issued a statement in April that said vaccinations would not be mandatory in order for students or staff to return to campus this summer or fall.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. advised the Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire County Board on how to proceed with mask ordinances, which were removed the week after CDC guidance said that vaccinated individuals largely no longer needed to wear masks or practice physical distancing in most indoor environments. That paved the way for UW-Eau Claire to update its own policy.

UW-La Crosse plans on continuing to require masks and physical distancing indoors after June 1, according to a Tuesday release from the school.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers praised the guidance by the CDC on face coverings and physical distancing for fully-vaccinated individuals when the new guidelines were released earlier in May.

Chancellors from UW System schools continue to encourage their respective communities to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

