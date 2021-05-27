Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Sandy and Spencer & Carl

By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A dog who survived a house fire in Texas is looking for her new home in Wisconsin.

Sandy suffered burns to her face in the fire, but staff at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue say she is healing well. After the fire, Sandy’s family could no longer care for her, and she was surrendered to animal control before coming to Wisconsin.

This nine-year-old heeler mix loves going on walks and going to the dog park. Sandy also loves car rides, and she’s always ready to go when you are! LRBDR staff describe her as a gentle dog saying she does great with other dogs and with children.

Sandy would love a home where nature walks and cuddles are plentiful. She’s been through a lot, but she still has a lot of love to give. Click HERE for the adoption application.

---

Two, senior cats are ready to be adopted from the Eau Claire County Humane Association. Spencer is the white and orange cat. Carl has the tan fur.

These two do not need to be adopted together. Carl is approximately 10 years old with the curiosity of a kitten. Spencer is approximately six years old. He seeks out affection, so don’t be surprised when he nudges your hand to ask for pets.

They are not listed on ECCHA’s website yet, but they are ready to go home with you once you fill out an application by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
One person has died as a result of a crash on I-94 Monday morning involving a State Patrol...
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community
UPDATE: Sheriff shares details in Rusk County meth case
Christian Severud caught the fish in Phoenix Park.
10-year-old catches 5 foot sturgeon at Phoenix Park

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Sandy and Spencer & Carl
Charity golf tourney
Registration open for All Paws Pet Wash charity golf tournament
WAGNER TAILS: National Rescue Dog Day
WAGNER TAILS: National Rescue Dog Day
WAGNER TAILS: National Rescue Dog Day