WAGNER TAILS: Sandy and Spencer & Carl

BARRON AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A dog who survived a house fire in Texas is looking for her new home in Wisconsin.

Sandy suffered burns to her face in the fire, but staff at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue say she is healing well. After the fire, Sandy’s family could no longer care for her, and she was surrendered to animal control before coming to Wisconsin.

This nine-year-old heeler mix loves going on walks and going to the dog park. Sandy also loves car rides, and she’s always ready to go when you are! LRBDR staff describe her as a gentle dog saying she does great with other dogs and with children.

Sandy would love a home where nature walks and cuddles are plentiful. She’s been through a lot, but she still has a lot of love to give. Click HERE for the adoption application.

---

Two, senior cats are ready to be adopted from the Eau Claire County Humane Association. Spencer is the white and orange cat. Carl has the tan fur.

These two do not need to be adopted together. Carl is approximately 10 years old with the curiosity of a kitten. Spencer is approximately six years old. He seeks out affection, so don’t be surprised when he nudges your hand to ask for pets.

They are not listed on ECCHA’s website yet, but they are ready to go home with you once you fill out an application by clicking HERE.

