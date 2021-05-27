Advertisement

Wissota High Shores Supper Club holds ribbon cutting event

Wissota High Shores Supper Club sign outside the restaurant in Lake Wissota, Wis.
Wissota High Shores Supper Club sign outside the restaurant in Lake Wissota, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAKE WISSOTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Wissota High Shores Supper Club will be holding a ribbon cutting event Thursday to celebrate the new restaurant.

The restaurant, previously Loppy’s High Shores, is now owned by Chippewa Falls natives Brian and Kim Wogernese who also own Wissota Chophouse.

For more information, people are encouraged to visit their Facebook page.

