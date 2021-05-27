Wissota High Shores Supper Club holds ribbon cutting event

LAKE WISSOTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Wissota High Shores Supper Club will be holding a ribbon cutting event Thursday to celebrate the new restaurant.

The restaurant, previously Loppy’s High Shores, is now owned by Chippewa Falls natives Brian and Kim Wogernese who also own Wissota Chophouse.

