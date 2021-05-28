Advertisement

Activists decry display of flag supporting law enforcement at Minn. government building

The “Thin Blue Line” flag was raised earlier this month at the Bloomington City Hall in recognition of National Police Week.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - Some activists and others say a flag flown in support of law enforcement at a suburban Minneapolis city hall was a slap in the face to residents in a year dominated by calls for police reform.

The “Thin Blue Line” flag was raised earlier this month at the Bloomington City Hall in recognition of National Police Week.

Mayor Tim Busse said in a Facebook post that the city has displayed the flag for the last three years to commemorate the occasion. He said the police department asked for it again in what he called an “honorable” request.

Bloomington Antiracist Coalition member Tahm Loyd called the flag “racist, offensive and openly hostile.” Others called for an apology from the mayor and a resolution banning flying the flag in the future.

