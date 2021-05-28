Boating safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer. That also means more boats will be undocking and hitting the water.

Boating safety administrator Lieutenant Darren Kuhn of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, stresses the importance of keeping yourself and others safe when on the water.

“Wear your life jacket please,” Kuhn said.

22 people have died in Wisconsin from boating related accidents in 2020. There have been six deaths so far in 2021.

Kuhn says the four leading causes of accidents are: operator inexperience, inattention, recklessness and speeding. He also wants people to be aware that boats are different from cars.

“Recognizing the fact that boats don’t have seatbelts generally speaking they don’t have roofs to keep you in or walls or doors to keep you in like a car. They also don’t have airbags and probably most importantly they don’t have brakes,” Kuhn said.

While having fun on water is great, if you choose to drink, Kuhn says you shouldn’t be the one behind the wheel of the boat. It can affect fine motor skill and decision making. Having a designated driver is important.

“Or having a designated captain. No different than in a car, we stress designated drivers and boating is the same with that,” Kuhn said.

There are resources online to learn about boating safety and what you can do to avoid fines and violations.

“Taking a boater safety class, the DNR offers online boater safety classes so you can literally do it in the comfort of your own home at your own pace,” Kuhn said.

For information and resources on boating safety, click here.

