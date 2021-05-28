Advertisement

Bradley’s hit in 10th gives Brewers 6-5 victory over Padres

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (41) celebrates his game winning single...
Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (41) celebrates his game winning single against the San Diego Padres in the tenth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-out shot off the right-field wall brought home Omar Narváez in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Willy Adames went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer and four RBIs to help the Brewers earn a split of this four-game series.

Adames also threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth inning. Eric Hosmer had a two-run shot for the Padres.

