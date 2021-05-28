Bucks put Heat on brink, win 113-84 for 3-0 series lead

MIAMI (AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks are a win away from a sweep of the Miami Heat and a berth in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Khris Middleton scored 22 points and Milwaukee won Game 3 113-84 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Saturday afternoon. It’s the second consecutive one-sided win for Milwaukee, which lost to the Heat in five games during last season’s playoffs. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 19 points.

5/27/2021 9:12:58 PM (GMT -5:00)

