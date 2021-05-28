Advertisement

Bucks put Heat on brink, win 113-84 for 3-0 series lead

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes around Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes around Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Miami. The Bucks won 113-84. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks are a win away from a sweep of the Miami Heat and a berth in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Khris Middleton scored 22 points and Milwaukee won Game 3 113-84 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Saturday afternoon. It’s the second consecutive one-sided win for Milwaukee, which lost to the Heat in five games during last season’s playoffs. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 19 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/27/2021 9:12:58 PM (GMT -5:00)

