Chippewa Falls High School club donates care baskets to cancer patients at Marshfield Clinic

By Carla Rogner
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of high school students in Chippewa Falls hope to offer some comfort to cancer patients at Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire by donating care baskets.

The Future Business Leaders of America club held a fundraiser raising $3,000 to put together 100 care baskets for patients.

Thursday, club members dropped off four carloads worth of baskets.

“We know that a lot of people can relate to cancer in their family. I have three family members who have had cancer and this is something that everybody can really use,” said senior, Serena Tatu, who helped to organize the fundraiser.

The baskets included items like blankets, hats, snacks, activity books and journals.

Marcy Elwood, Oncology Social Worker at the Cancer Center says patients are already looking forward to getting one.

“It just means the world when they come in and we are able to give them something like this and they can see community support and they just light up when they receive one of these baskets,” she said. “All the items were picked with love and will mean something to our patients.”

Several area businesses donated to the fundraiser including DaVinci Therapeutic Massage, Rotary Club of Eau Claire, Culver’s of Lake Hallie and J&D Manufacturing. Tatu says the club tripled the amount of baskets they were able to put together last year.

