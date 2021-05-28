Advertisement

Cop hired to probe Wisconsin election has partisan ties

(NBC15)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - One of the retired police officers hired by a top Wisconsin Republican to investigate the presidential election in the battleground state has ties to the GOP and previously led a probe into voter fraud in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos this week said he was hiring three retired police investigators to look into the election results.

On Thursday, during an interview on conservative talk radio, Vos confirmed that one of those he hired is retired Milwaukee Police Detective Mike Sandvick. Vos told The Associated Press, without naming Sandvick, that “he’s been active in the Republican Party.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver's Training
DMV considers making road test waiver permanent
Menomonie woman found guilty of mistreatment of animals
Male suspect exposes himself in Menomonie
17-year-old sentenced to probation in murder case
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community

Latest News

The Joint Finance Committee votes on education spending on Thursday.
Feds warn Wisconsin it may lose $1.5 billion in school aid
(FILE)
Black activists, Dems blast Wisconsin police reform bills
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks during a campaign...
Paul Ryan to enter GOP’s civil war by criticizing Trump’s hold on party
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin GOP leader hires retired police to probe election