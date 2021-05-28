COVID-19 vaccines and cases of heart inflammation in teens

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the vaccine rollout continues, the CDC is looking into a potential link between the vaccine and heart inflammation in teens.

At the center of the CDC’s investigation is a condition called myocarditis or inflammation of the heart.

“What we’ve seen in the younger people in relationship to the COVID-19 immunization seems to be self limiting, and it gets better with time,” said cardiologist Craig Santolin at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Santolin said this rare condition can happen to teens for any number of reasons.

“We see inflammations of the heart muscle from many a causes,” Santolin said. “There are things we can do to ourselves that cause it such as like alcohol or viruses and even some kind of medicines can cause it.”

Even the coronavirus itself can put you at risk for this condition.

“While myocarditis has been reported, it is frequently reported after COVID infection itself, so the risk of myocarditis is actually greater if you get COVID then if you get the vaccine,” said Ken Johnson, the chief medical officer for Prevea Health.

Johnson said that’s why they screen student athletes who’ve had COVID-19 for this condition before they hit the field.

For those cases of myocarditis reported after getting vaccinated, Johnson said the number is about the same as what experts would expect to see in this age group in general.

The CDC is still looking into these reported cases of myocarditis to see if there is a link with the vaccines.

At this point it is unclear.

